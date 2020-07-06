All apartments in Arlington
Location

2221 Brookhollow Plaza Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
internet access
Candlewood Suites Arlington - Property Id: 254490

Candlewood Suites Arlington is corporately managed by IHG & has won "Best of the Best" in 2018 & 2019. All-inclusive, temporary housing, no contracts. Fully furnished, appliances, dishes pots & pans. Wifi, parking, local calls, premium cable channels. Complimentary washer/dryers, all bills paid. On the seasonal trolley route, 1 mi to AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags. 24 hour fitness center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254490
Property Id 254490

(RLNE5678576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have any available units?
2221 Brookhollow Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have?
Some of 2221 Brookhollow Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Brookhollow Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Brookhollow Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Brookhollow Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza offers parking.
Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have a pool?
No, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Brookhollow Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Brookhollow Plaza has units with dishwashers.

