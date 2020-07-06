2221 Brookhollow Plaza

Amenities
Candlewood Suites Arlington - Property Id: 254490
Candlewood Suites Arlington is corporately managed by IHG & has won "Best of the Best" in 2018 & 2019. All-inclusive, temporary housing, no contracts. Fully furnished, appliances, dishes pots & pans. Wifi, parking, local calls, premium cable channels. Complimentary washer/dryers, all bills paid. On the seasonal trolley route, 1 mi to AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags. 24 hour fitness center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254490
