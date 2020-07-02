All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2205 Wimbledon Drive

2205 Wimbledon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Wimbledon Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate home in wonderful neighborhood and right across the street from the park. Game room could be 4th bedroom with two closets. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large rooms through out. Split master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower, soaker tub and two vanities. Formal dining. Spacious Den has built in bookcases and cabinets. Gas logs in fireplace. Large utility with cabinets and counter space. Garage has work bench area and two large closets with sliding doors. Sprinkler system. Refrigerator in kitchen. Call Robin Ray for any questions and restrictions. 817-323-3867. Pet deposit is $2050

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2050
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have any available units?
2205 Wimbledon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have?
Some of 2205 Wimbledon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Wimbledon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Wimbledon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Wimbledon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Wimbledon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Wimbledon Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Wimbledon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Wimbledon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Wimbledon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Wimbledon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Wimbledon Drive has units with dishwashers.

