2205 Wimbledon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Immaculate home in wonderful neighborhood and right across the street from the park. Game room could be 4th bedroom with two closets. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large rooms through out. Split master bedroom. Master bath with separate shower, soaker tub and two vanities. Formal dining. Spacious Den has built in bookcases and cabinets. Gas logs in fireplace. Large utility with cabinets and counter space. Garage has work bench area and two large closets with sliding doors. Sprinkler system. Refrigerator in kitchen. Call Robin Ray for any questions and restrictions. 817-323-3867. Pet deposit is $2050