Arlington, TX
2205 Shadydale Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:50 AM

2205 Shadydale Drive

2205 Shadydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Shadydale Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Prestonwood Estates Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully renovated Prestonwood Estates home less than 2 mi from Butler Elementary and 4 mi. from the Arlington Entertainment District. Gorgeous $160K rehab!Highly desirable quiet neighborhood. Open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings and gorgeous cedar posts. Inside vaulted ceilings, custom moldings, neutral gray tones, and brand new floors convey an inviting & spacious feel. Windows throughout take in lovely views and add light. Split bedrooms, private master w patio access. Kitchen has new custom cabinets, stainless steel appl, quartz, ctrps w an infinity finish large center island. Master bath has his & hers lrg shower w frameless glass, freestanding tub and his& her vanities paired w walk in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Shadydale Drive have any available units?
2205 Shadydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Shadydale Drive have?
Some of 2205 Shadydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Shadydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Shadydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Shadydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Shadydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2205 Shadydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Shadydale Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Shadydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Shadydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Shadydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Shadydale Drive has a pool.
Does 2205 Shadydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Shadydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Shadydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Shadydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

