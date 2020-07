Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great view of treetops from this hilltop cul-de-sac lot. Custom home with hardwood floors in living & hallway. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Large covered patio looks out on very private backyard. Sunroom across the front of the home. 2nd living makes great office or formal dining. Lawn care included in the price