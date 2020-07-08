2125 Holt Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom two bath two story home in peaceful cul-de-sac. Two car garage with auto opener. Completely remodeled and updated in past year. All appliances included throughout kitchen. Ceramic tile flooring in living, kitchen and hallways (low-allergy). Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer. Recent premium carpeting in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Secure, fenced backyard with decking, greenhouse, tall shady trees and yard with automatic sprinkler system. Easy access to I-30 and Hwy 360. Grocery, shopping and restaurants are nearby.