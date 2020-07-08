All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:56 AM

2125 Holt Road

2125 Holt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Holt Road, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath two story home in peaceful cul-de-sac. Two car garage with auto opener. Completely remodeled and updated in past year. All appliances included throughout kitchen. Ceramic tile flooring in living, kitchen and hallways (low-allergy). Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer. Recent premium carpeting in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Secure, fenced backyard with decking, greenhouse, tall shady trees and yard with automatic sprinkler system. Easy access to I-30 and Hwy 360. Grocery, shopping and restaurants are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Holt Road have any available units?
2125 Holt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Holt Road have?
Some of 2125 Holt Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Holt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Holt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Holt Road pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Holt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2125 Holt Road offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Holt Road offers parking.
Does 2125 Holt Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 Holt Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Holt Road have a pool?
No, 2125 Holt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Holt Road have accessible units?
No, 2125 Holt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Holt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Holt Road has units with dishwashers.

