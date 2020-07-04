All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:54 AM

2123 Reflection Bay Drive

2123 Reflection Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Reflection Bay Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Bay Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with a Fantastic view of the lake from every room. Clean and ready for move in. Extra storage room downstairs. One covered parking spot and plenty of outdoor spaces. Modern Carpet, Slate Tile Living room, Granite countertops, Tile floors, and A New High Efficiency AC and Heating unit to cut electric costs.
Large master bedroom and a great size 2nd bed or media room.
View overlooks the lake and downtown Fort Worth. Brand new Elevators. Private salt water pool, club room for get together and a fitness room*sauna. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have any available units?
2123 Reflection Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have?
Some of 2123 Reflection Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Reflection Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Reflection Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Reflection Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Reflection Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Reflection Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

