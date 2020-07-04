2123 Reflection Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool media room sauna

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with a Fantastic view of the lake from every room. Clean and ready for move in. Extra storage room downstairs. One covered parking spot and plenty of outdoor spaces. Modern Carpet, Slate Tile Living room, Granite countertops, Tile floors, and A New High Efficiency AC and Heating unit to cut electric costs.

Large master bedroom and a great size 2nd bed or media room.

View overlooks the lake and downtown Fort Worth. Brand new Elevators. Private salt water pool, club room for get together and a fitness room*sauna. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay with the unit.