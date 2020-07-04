All apartments in Arlington
2108 Valleywood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2108 Valleywood Drive

2108 Valleywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Valleywood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Nice unit with fresh paint and flooring replaced. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms with baths. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Full size washer & dryer connections. New wood fence in back. Two covered parking spaces. property backs up to Rush Creek linear park with walking paths nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Valleywood Drive have any available units?
2108 Valleywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Valleywood Drive have?
Some of 2108 Valleywood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Valleywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Valleywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Valleywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Valleywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2108 Valleywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Valleywood Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Valleywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Valleywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Valleywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Valleywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Valleywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Valleywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Valleywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Valleywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

