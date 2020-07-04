2108 Valleywood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Nice unit with fresh paint and flooring replaced. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms with baths. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Full size washer & dryer connections. New wood fence in back. Two covered parking spaces. property backs up to Rush Creek linear park with walking paths nearby