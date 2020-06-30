2102 Westkendal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated Townhome located in Central Arlington 3.8 miles from UT Arlington. First floor master bedroom has updated bath with new walk in shower, 2 closets and separate patio. Two bedrooms upstairs with updated hall bath. New split system heat & Air. Half bath downstairs adjacent to living area. Beautiful easy care plank flooring down, commercial carpet upstairs. Updated kitchen has all new stainless appliances, Large utility closet has new full sized stacked washer-dryer. Large windows throughout with 2 inch blinds. Nicely landscaped wood fenced back yard area has nice covered patio. Detached Garage adjacent to back yard has door opener and two storage closets. **MAX OF FOUR OCCUPANTS PERMITTED**