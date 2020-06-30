All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:53 AM

2102 Westkendal Lane

2102 Westkendal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Westkendal Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated Townhome located in Central Arlington 3.8 miles from UT Arlington. First floor master bedroom has updated bath with new walk in shower, 2 closets and separate patio. Two bedrooms upstairs with updated hall bath. New split system heat & Air. Half bath downstairs adjacent to living area. Beautiful easy care plank flooring down, commercial carpet upstairs. Updated kitchen has all new stainless appliances, Large utility closet has new full sized stacked washer-dryer. Large windows throughout with 2 inch blinds. Nicely landscaped wood fenced back yard area has nice covered patio. Detached Garage adjacent to back yard has door opener and two storage closets. **MAX OF FOUR OCCUPANTS PERMITTED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Westkendal Lane have any available units?
2102 Westkendal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Westkendal Lane have?
Some of 2102 Westkendal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Westkendal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Westkendal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Westkendal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Westkendal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2102 Westkendal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Westkendal Lane offers parking.
Does 2102 Westkendal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Westkendal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Westkendal Lane have a pool?
No, 2102 Westkendal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Westkendal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2102 Westkendal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Westkendal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Westkendal Lane has units with dishwashers.

