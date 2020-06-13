All apartments in Arlington
2101 Pennington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 Pennington Drive

2101 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Pennington Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot with fenced in backyard. Tenant will provide their own refrigerator and microwave. Washer and Dryer connection in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Pennington Drive have any available units?
2101 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 2101 Pennington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2101 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Pennington Drive has units with dishwashers.

