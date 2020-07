Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

This 2 bedroom suite have hardwood floors in the living room and dining area. Carpet in both bedrooms. Washer dryer connections, Microwave, refrigerator available, but can bring your own. Great loaction!!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26252



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4677176)