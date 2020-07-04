All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
202 Colony Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

202 Colony Drive

202 Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Colony Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an amazing 3 bed, 3 bath house that features a master suite upstairs and a master bedroom down stairs. all the bathrooms have been updated with designer tiles, vanities, new tubs and toilets. kitchen has blue pearl granite, 60-40 sink with disposal and stainless steel appliances. The engineered floors look stunning through out the house. The kitchen is a must see with eye catching cabinets and the yard is large with lots of potential. The house is located just minutes from the premier shopping of Arlington Heights.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Colony Drive have any available units?
202 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Colony Drive have?
Some of 202 Colony Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 202 Colony Drive offer parking?
No, 202 Colony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 202 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Colony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

