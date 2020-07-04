202 Colony Drive

Amenities

This is an amazing 3 bed, 3 bath house that features a master suite upstairs and a master bedroom down stairs. all the bathrooms have been updated with designer tiles, vanities, new tubs and toilets. kitchen has blue pearl granite, 60-40 sink with disposal and stainless steel appliances. The engineered floors look stunning through out the house. The kitchen is a must see with eye catching cabinets and the yard is large with lots of potential. The house is located just minutes from the premier shopping of Arlington Heights.



