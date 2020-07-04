All apartments in Arlington
2016 Oakwood Court
2016 Oakwood Court

2016 Oakwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice, Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Half Duplex on cul de sac. Wood Burning FP in Living Room. Full size Laundry area. Good Size Kitchen. The Refrigerator is included for your convenience but not warranted. Full Dining area between Living and Kitchen. Plenty of closet space. Back yard great for play or entertaining. 2 Car parking in Front. Tenant responsible for water payment of $55 monthly. App fee $45 per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Case by Case Basis. Tenant Verify Schools. Pictures coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Oakwood Court have any available units?
2016 Oakwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Oakwood Court have?
Some of 2016 Oakwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Oakwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Oakwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Oakwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Oakwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Oakwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Oakwood Court offers parking.
Does 2016 Oakwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Oakwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Oakwood Court have a pool?
No, 2016 Oakwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Oakwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2016 Oakwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Oakwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Oakwood Court has units with dishwashers.

