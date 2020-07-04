2016 Oakwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice, Clean 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Half Duplex on cul de sac. Wood Burning FP in Living Room. Full size Laundry area. Good Size Kitchen. The Refrigerator is included for your convenience but not warranted. Full Dining area between Living and Kitchen. Plenty of closet space. Back yard great for play or entertaining. 2 Car parking in Front. Tenant responsible for water payment of $55 monthly. App fee $45 per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Case by Case Basis. Tenant Verify Schools. Pictures coming soon