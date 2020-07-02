2005 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well updated home with 4 bedroom 2 baths home ready to move in condition, new wood floors throughout, freshly painted, large backyard with covered patio, near access to highway 360 for easy commute.