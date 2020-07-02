Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2005 Edgehill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2005 Edgehill Drive
2005 Edgehill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2005 Edgehill Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well updated home with 4 bedroom 2 baths home ready to move in condition, new wood floors throughout, freshly painted, large backyard with covered patio, near access to highway 360 for easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive have any available units?
2005 Edgehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2005 Edgehill Drive have?
Some of 2005 Edgehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2005 Edgehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Edgehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Edgehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Edgehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Edgehill Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Edgehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Edgehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Edgehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Edgehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Edgehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
