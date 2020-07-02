1915 River Bend Road

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN ARLINGTON. NEWLY REMODELED, WITH MAJOR APPLIANCES, (NOT INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR). Easy application, please see attached info sheet and instructions. Lease application fee is nonrefundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
