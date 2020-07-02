All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 River Bend Road

1915 River Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

1915 River Bend Road, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN ARLINGTON. NEWLY REMODELED, WITH MAJOR APPLIANCES, (NOT INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR). Easy application, please see attached info sheet and instructions. Lease application fee is nonrefundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

