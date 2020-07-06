1910 Coldwater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in North Arlington - This home has two living areas and two dining areas. The bedrooms in this home are nicely sized. There is a nice covered patio out back . This is a corner home with a huge backyard. All the flooring has been replaced with wood luxury vinyl plank and beautiful ceramic tile in dining and the bathrooms.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE4982691)