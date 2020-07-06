All apartments in Arlington
1910 Coldwater Lane
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:02 AM

1910 Coldwater Lane

1910 Coldwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Coldwater Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in North Arlington - This home has two living areas and two dining areas. The bedrooms in this home are nicely sized. There is a nice covered patio out back . This is a corner home with a huge backyard. All the flooring has been replaced with wood luxury vinyl plank and beautiful ceramic tile in dining and the bathrooms.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE4982691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have any available units?
1910 Coldwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1910 Coldwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Coldwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Coldwater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Coldwater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane offer parking?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have a pool?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Coldwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Coldwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

