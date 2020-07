Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move in ready and updated condo just minutes from the Arlington Entertainment District! Walk into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy wood burning fireplace. Open concept! Updates include pretty wood lam. floors through out, granite counters in kitchen and bath, glass tile backsplash and newer fixtures. Super clean and move-in ready! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. No smoking allowed.