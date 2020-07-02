All apartments in Arlington
1729 Quinlan Court
1729 Quinlan Court

1729 Quinlan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Quinlan Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1.1 Bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Oakbrook Garden Homes subdivision in South Arlington. The colorful walls accentuate the beautiful vaulted ceilings. This home boasts Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms and wood and tile throughout the rest of the home. Owner is asking for a 36 month lease. Pets welcome - no vicious breeds. $450 NR Pet Deposit for first pet (additional for next) Application Fee is $45 per adult that will be living in the home. Contact agent for Application. Full Credit, prior rental history and background Report will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Quinlan Court have any available units?
1729 Quinlan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Quinlan Court have?
Some of 1729 Quinlan Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Quinlan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Quinlan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Quinlan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Quinlan Court is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Quinlan Court offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Quinlan Court offers parking.
Does 1729 Quinlan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Quinlan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Quinlan Court have a pool?
No, 1729 Quinlan Court does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Quinlan Court have accessible units?
No, 1729 Quinlan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Quinlan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Quinlan Court has units with dishwashers.

