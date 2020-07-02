1729 Quinlan Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1.1 Bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Oakbrook Garden Homes subdivision in South Arlington. The colorful walls accentuate the beautiful vaulted ceilings. This home boasts Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms and wood and tile throughout the rest of the home. Owner is asking for a 36 month lease. Pets welcome - no vicious breeds. $450 NR Pet Deposit for first pet (additional for next) Application Fee is $45 per adult that will be living in the home. Contact agent for Application. Full Credit, prior rental history and background Report will be required.