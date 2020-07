Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Move in ready beautiful updated large 2 bedroom condo on the 3rd floor. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large wrap around balcony with a nature skyline view. Walk in closets, washer dryer hookups, large pantry, new carpet, paint and more. Perfect parking spot #84 under carport close to stairs. Gated community with pool, hot tub, club house, and fitness center.