1709 Wild Deer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This GORGEOUS home is a must have for any small family, and located perfectly for efficient access to all that is nearby. The family room opens to a contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and skylight to bring in the natural lighting. The split bedroom arrangement has the Master Suite in the back featuring a garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Leave the kids on the opposite side the home where you will find the 2 extra bedrooms, and study in the front for when it's time to get to work. BEAUTIFUL landscape all around and a backyard with plenty of room to make your own. No neighbors behind with an 8 foot fence for privacy. Don't miss out on this GEM!!