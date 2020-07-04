All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:30 AM

1709 Wild Deer Way

1709 Wild Deer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Wild Deer Way, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This GORGEOUS home is a must have for any small family, and located perfectly for efficient access to all that is nearby. The family room opens to a contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and skylight to bring in the natural lighting. The split bedroom arrangement has the Master Suite in the back featuring a garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Leave the kids on the opposite side the home where you will find the 2 extra bedrooms, and study in the front for when it's time to get to work. BEAUTIFUL landscape all around and a backyard with plenty of room to make your own. No neighbors behind with an 8 foot fence for privacy. Don't miss out on this GEM!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Wild Deer Way have any available units?
1709 Wild Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Wild Deer Way have?
Some of 1709 Wild Deer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Wild Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Wild Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Wild Deer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Wild Deer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1709 Wild Deer Way offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Wild Deer Way offers parking.
Does 1709 Wild Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Wild Deer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Wild Deer Way have a pool?
No, 1709 Wild Deer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Wild Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 1709 Wild Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Wild Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Wild Deer Way has units with dishwashers.

