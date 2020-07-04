1700 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

New Paint, and some new flooring in the back living space - NOT PICTURED - The current photo of that room has carpet, and it now has a gorgeous luxury wood plank vinyl floor. Spacious Arlington condo near UTA with extra living space. Large bedrooms with big closets, both upstairs. 3 living areas downstairs. Roof is recently replaced. Community pool to only be shared by the 8 units in this small complex, and it is right across from this wonderful corner unit. Water bill is an additional $40 every month paid to Teixeira Property Management with Rent. Great location and quick access to UTA and surrounding areas. Apply today before it is gone! NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT!!