Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:11 PM

1700 Scenic Drive

1700 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Scenic Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
New Paint, and some new flooring in the back living space - NOT PICTURED - The current photo of that room has carpet, and it now has a gorgeous luxury wood plank vinyl floor. Spacious Arlington condo near UTA with extra living space. Large bedrooms with big closets, both upstairs. 3 living areas downstairs. Roof is recently replaced. Community pool to only be shared by the 8 units in this small complex, and it is right across from this wonderful corner unit. Water bill is an additional $40 every month paid to Teixeira Property Management with Rent. Great location and quick access to UTA and surrounding areas. Apply today before it is gone! NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Scenic Drive have any available units?
1700 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 1700 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1700 Scenic Drive offer parking?
No, 1700 Scenic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 1700 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.

