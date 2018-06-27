1605 Florence Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room with carpet floors, neutral colors throughout, fenced backyard with a covered patio,great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off December's rent if move in on or before November 29th!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.