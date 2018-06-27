All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1605 Florence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1605 Florence Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 4:57 AM

1605 Florence Street

1605 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1605 Florence Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room with carpet floors, neutral colors throughout, fenced backyard with a covered patio,great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off December's rent if move in on or before November 29th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Florence Street have any available units?
1605 Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Florence Street have?
Some of 1605 Florence Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Florence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Florence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1605 Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1605 Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center