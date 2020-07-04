Back on the market after a little facelift and ready for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home awaits new tenants with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Backyard is large and has a covered back patio for year round enjoyment. Fresh pictures coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
Is 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
