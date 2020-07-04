All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1604 Homemaker Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Homemaker Hills Drive

1604 Homemaker Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1604 Homemaker Hills Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Back on the market after a little facelift and ready for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home awaits new tenants with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Backyard is large and has a covered back patio for year round enjoyment. Fresh pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have any available units?
1604 Homemaker Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Homemaker Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Homemaker Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center