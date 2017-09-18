All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1515 Bandera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1515 Bandera Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

1515 Bandera Drive

1515 Bandera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1515 Bandera Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice 2-story home with 2 living and 2 dining areas! All hard floor no carpet. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Entry leads to formal living and dining. Kitchen comes equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and Electric stove. Breakfast area features bay window. Spacious family room. Master bed and bath offers dual sinks and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard and lovely covered front porch.
Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing. Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Bandera Drive have any available units?
1515 Bandera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Bandera Drive have?
Some of 1515 Bandera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Bandera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Bandera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Bandera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Bandera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1515 Bandera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Bandera Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Bandera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Bandera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Bandera Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Bandera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Bandera Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Bandera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Bandera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Bandera Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center