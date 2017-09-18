1515 Bandera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice 2-story home with 2 living and 2 dining areas! All hard floor no carpet. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Entry leads to formal living and dining. Kitchen comes equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and Electric stove. Breakfast area features bay window. Spacious family room. Master bed and bath offers dual sinks and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard and lovely covered front porch.

Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing. Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.