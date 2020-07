Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Wow! You will love this one! Recently redone kitchen, bathrooms, flooring etc. Great location! Butler Elementary. No smoking, Pets on case by case basis. Tenant must complete background and credit checks. Minimum credit score of 600. Includes Refrigerator! Owner is also willing to provide washer and dryer if needed. Please submit all applications to Go4Rent.