All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1429 Berkeley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1429 Berkeley Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:55 AM

1429 Berkeley Lane

1429 Berkeley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1429 Berkeley Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Scots Wood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Huge 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath or use a room as a study or media room. Home is OVER 3000 SQ FT. French country style brownstone Upscale glazed tile with custom circular inlay thru. Kitchen with stunning wood beam ceiling. 2 masters up with private baths. One HUGE Bedroom or media room (already wired with sound) Huge walk ins and double walk ins and one in is Cedar closet!Garden tub shower. Internal courtyard with custom fountain, observatory deck bedrooms also lead to this area and another landing. This home is truly unique from all others. Owner pays HOA fees and you have a tiny yard to mow and maintain. One car garage in back with two additional room that can be used for whatever you desire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Berkeley Lane have any available units?
1429 Berkeley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Berkeley Lane have?
Some of 1429 Berkeley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Berkeley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Berkeley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Berkeley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Berkeley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1429 Berkeley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Berkeley Lane offers parking.
Does 1429 Berkeley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Berkeley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Berkeley Lane have a pool?
No, 1429 Berkeley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Berkeley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1429 Berkeley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Berkeley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Berkeley Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center