1429 Berkeley Lane

Amenities

Huge 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath or use a room as a study or media room. Home is OVER 3000 SQ FT. French country style brownstone Upscale glazed tile with custom circular inlay thru. Kitchen with stunning wood beam ceiling. 2 masters up with private baths. One HUGE Bedroom or media room (already wired with sound) Huge walk ins and double walk ins and one in is Cedar closet!Garden tub shower. Internal courtyard with custom fountain, observatory deck bedrooms also lead to this area and another landing. This home is truly unique from all others. Owner pays HOA fees and you have a tiny yard to mow and maintain. One car garage in back with two additional room that can be used for whatever you desire