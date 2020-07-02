All apartments in Arlington
1420 Colonnade Drive
1420 Colonnade Drive

1420 Colonnade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Colonnade Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated. Modern. Newly remodeled. This quiet neighborhood is conveniently located minutes from I-20, the Arlington Highlands & The Parks mall, UTA and local restaurants. This fully updated home has an open concept with 3 bedrooms + a Jack & Jill-style bath. This property features a new roof, fresh paint inside and out, new floors, a fully updated kitchen and a MASSIVE backyard. Application fee is $40 per resident over 18 (covers the background & credit check). Must have verifiable income, employment and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Colonnade Drive have any available units?
1420 Colonnade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Colonnade Drive have?
Some of 1420 Colonnade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Colonnade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Colonnade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Colonnade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Colonnade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1420 Colonnade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Colonnade Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Colonnade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Colonnade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Colonnade Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Colonnade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Colonnade Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Colonnade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Colonnade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Colonnade Drive has units with dishwashers.

