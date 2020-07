Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Arlington, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,328 SF of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, the kitchen is equipped with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes.