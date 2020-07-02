All apartments in Arlington
1404 Mesa Drive
1404 Mesa Drive

1404 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Mesa Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Four bedroom home located near Elementary School. Oversized corner lot. Vinyl plank floors throughout. Gas range. Master has shower only, no tub. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the property is advertised, IT IS still available. BEFORE applying, you must schedule an appointment on rently.com and view the property. For leasing CRITERIA and to APPLY online, go to www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a SHOWING at your convenience:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432195?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Mesa Drive have any available units?
1404 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1404 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

