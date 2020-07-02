All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Hereford Drive

1403 Hereford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Hereford Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely 3~2~1 home in Mayfield Meadows with fresh full interior paint and brand new ceiling fans in all rooms! Ceramic tile through entry, living, dining, and kitchen. Nice galley kitchen with white cabinets. Large Living with WB Fireplace with brick surround. Extended Master with make-up vanity. Tiled shower~tub walls in both bathrooms. New HVAC system in 2015. Huge backyard with a large storage shed. Just minutes from I20 and 360. Ready for immediate move-in on 12-21-18! One of the last nice Arlington rental homes left @ this $1400mo rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Hereford Drive have any available units?
1403 Hereford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Hereford Drive have?
Some of 1403 Hereford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Hereford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Hereford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Hereford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Hereford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1403 Hereford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Hereford Drive offers parking.
Does 1403 Hereford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Hereford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Hereford Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Hereford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Hereford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Hereford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Hereford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Hereford Drive has units with dishwashers.

