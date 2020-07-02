1403 Hereford Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely 3~2~1 home in Mayfield Meadows with fresh full interior paint and brand new ceiling fans in all rooms! Ceramic tile through entry, living, dining, and kitchen. Nice galley kitchen with white cabinets. Large Living with WB Fireplace with brick surround. Extended Master with make-up vanity. Tiled shower~tub walls in both bathrooms. New HVAC system in 2015. Huge backyard with a large storage shed. Just minutes from I20 and 360. Ready for immediate move-in on 12-21-18! One of the last nice Arlington rental homes left @ this $1400mo rate.