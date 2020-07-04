All apartments in Arlington
1316 E Inwood Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:07 PM

1316 E Inwood Drive

1316 East Inwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 East Inwood Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Ready - 4 bedroom 2 bath - Nice Updated home, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Large backyard with covered patio. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & and more. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. (Also Available Fully furnished, all expenses paid for $2300 monthly)

(RLNE5498449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

