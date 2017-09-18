All apartments in Arlington
1311 Wildwood Drive
1311 Wildwood Drive

1311 Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Wildwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly updated home is walking distance from both Cowboy and Ranger stadiums, Texas Live and the rest of the entertainment district! The home has been updated with granite countertops, NEST hvac controls, new cabinets, beautiful new floors and fresh paint throughout. There are multiple sheds on the property that are very clean and can be used for storage. This home is pet friendly with an existing pet door and requires either a $500 pet deposit or a monthly $35 pet fee. Home has a concrete pad for a boat or travel trailer with a 50amp hookup on the main panel! Tenant pays utilities and must pass background check, washer, dryer, and fridge are available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 35
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Wildwood Drive have any available units?
1311 Wildwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Wildwood Drive have?
Some of 1311 Wildwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Wildwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Wildwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Wildwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Wildwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Wildwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1311 Wildwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Wildwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Wildwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Wildwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Wildwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Wildwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Wildwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Wildwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Wildwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

