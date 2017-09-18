1311 Wildwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly updated home is walking distance from both Cowboy and Ranger stadiums, Texas Live and the rest of the entertainment district! The home has been updated with granite countertops, NEST hvac controls, new cabinets, beautiful new floors and fresh paint throughout. There are multiple sheds on the property that are very clean and can be used for storage. This home is pet friendly with an existing pet door and requires either a $500 pet deposit or a monthly $35 pet fee. Home has a concrete pad for a boat or travel trailer with a 50amp hookup on the main panel! Tenant pays utilities and must pass background check, washer, dryer, and fridge are available for an additional fee.