All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 123 Cimarron Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
123 Cimarron Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:17 PM

123 Cimarron Lane

123 Cimarron Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

123 Cimarron Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Three bedroom home near Interstate 20 is available for move in. Vinyl plank floors througout. Kitchen is open to the living area. Master bath has shower only, no tub.
NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the property is advertised, IT IS still available. BEFORE applying, you must schedule an appointment on rently.com and view the property. For leasing CRITERIA and to APPLY online, go to www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a SHOWING at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432361?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Cimarron Lane have any available units?
123 Cimarron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 123 Cimarron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
123 Cimarron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Cimarron Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Cimarron Lane is pet friendly.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane offer parking?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane have a pool?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane have accessible units?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Cimarron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Cimarron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center