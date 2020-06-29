All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1211 Oriental Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1211 Oriental Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1211 Oriental Ave

1211 Oriental Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1211 Oriental Avenue, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Oriental - Property Id: 108481

Luxury home in N Arlington, completely renovated, new everything: Hardwood flooring, new fixtures, remote control fans in every room, new kitchen, new appliances, Gas cook top. Bright open with plenty of natural light. 3-2-2 , one bedroom could be used as office, built in desk and shelving.two dining areas, living room, game room, enclosed atrium, slate tile patio. fenced yard.
small pet allowed. Easy access to airport, DFW CBDs. walk to grocery and restaurants, short distance to I-30, and 360. No short term, no subleasing. minimum 700 credit score required. minimum 2 year lease required.
for the luxury minded, long term tenants. A minimum 700 credit score is a prerequisite. Owners are real estate licensees in the state of Texas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108481
Property Id 108481

(RLNE4789155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Oriental Ave have any available units?
1211 Oriental Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Oriental Ave have?
Some of 1211 Oriental Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Oriental Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Oriental Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Oriental Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Oriental Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Oriental Ave offer parking?
No, 1211 Oriental Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Oriental Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Oriental Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Oriental Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 Oriental Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Oriental Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 Oriental Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Oriental Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Oriental Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center