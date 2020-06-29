1211 Oriental Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Luxury home in N Arlington, completely renovated, new everything: Hardwood flooring, new fixtures, remote control fans in every room, new kitchen, new appliances, Gas cook top. Bright open with plenty of natural light. 3-2-2 , one bedroom could be used as office, built in desk and shelving.two dining areas, living room, game room, enclosed atrium, slate tile patio. fenced yard.

small pet allowed. Easy access to airport, DFW CBDs. walk to grocery and restaurants, short distance to I-30, and 360. No short term, no subleasing. minimum 700 credit score required. minimum 2 year lease required.

for the luxury minded, long term tenants. A minimum 700 credit score is a prerequisite. Owners are real estate licensees in the state of Texas

