1209 Calico Apt 2420

Amenities
Cute N. Arlington 1 bedroom in a popular and amenity filled complex - 1 bedroom 1 bath home in the coveted Cloisters Condominium community! Open floor plan concept with spacious living, kitchen, & dining area. Comes with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, & new washer-dryer. Complex features tennis courts, 3 pools, clubhouse, rec room, racquetball court, weight room, sauna, & courtesy officer on weekends. Convenient to freeways, shopping, dining, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Park, and AT&T Stadium! Convenient corner unit with assigned parking. This is great LIFESTYLE living!!
(RLNE5494965)