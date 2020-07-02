1209 Calico Apt 2420

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Cute N. Arlington 1 bedroom in a popular and amenity filled complex - 1 bedroom 1 bath home in the coveted Cloisters Condominium community! Open floor plan concept with spacious living, kitchen, & dining area. Comes with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, & new washer-dryer. Complex features tennis courts, 3 pools, clubhouse, rec room, racquetball court, weight room, sauna, & courtesy officer on weekends. Convenient to freeways, shopping, dining, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Park, and AT&T Stadium! Convenient corner unit with assigned parking. This is great LIFESTYLE living!!



(RLNE5494965)