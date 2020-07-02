All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:15 PM

1209 Calico Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Calico Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Cute N. Arlington 1 bedroom in a popular and amenity filled complex - 1 bedroom 1 bath home in the coveted Cloisters Condominium community! Open floor plan concept with spacious living, kitchen, & dining area. Comes with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, & new washer-dryer. Complex features tennis courts, 3 pools, clubhouse, rec room, racquetball court, weight room, sauna, & courtesy officer on weekends. Convenient to freeways, shopping, dining, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Park, and AT&T Stadium! Convenient corner unit with assigned parking. This is great LIFESTYLE living!!

(RLNE5494965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have any available units?
1209 Calico Apt 2420 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have?
Some of 1209 Calico Apt 2420's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Calico Apt 2420 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Calico Apt 2420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Calico Apt 2420 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 offers parking.
Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have a pool?
Yes, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 has a pool.
Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have accessible units?
No, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Calico Apt 2420 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Calico Apt 2420 has units with dishwashers.

