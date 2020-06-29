All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:52 PM

1209 Britt Drive

1209 Britt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Britt Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage in Central Arlington. Fresh paint, newer windows, all original wood floors recently refinished with a wonderful kitchen. Lots of space in this home with 2 living and 2 dining rooms. Landscaped front yard with large fenced backyard make this house a home. Walkable distance to South Davis, Bailey, Arlington High School and UTA! Close to public parks and splash pad in this quiet neighborhood with many wonderful streets to walk, jog and ride your bike. Move-in ready applications at frontrec. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Britt Drive have any available units?
1209 Britt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Britt Drive have?
Some of 1209 Britt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Britt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Britt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Britt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Britt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1209 Britt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Britt Drive offers parking.
Does 1209 Britt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Britt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Britt Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Britt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Britt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Britt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Britt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Britt Drive has units with dishwashers.

