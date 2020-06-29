1209 Britt Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage in Central Arlington. Fresh paint, newer windows, all original wood floors recently refinished with a wonderful kitchen. Lots of space in this home with 2 living and 2 dining rooms. Landscaped front yard with large fenced backyard make this house a home. Walkable distance to South Davis, Bailey, Arlington High School and UTA! Close to public parks and splash pad in this quiet neighborhood with many wonderful streets to walk, jog and ride your bike. Move-in ready applications at frontrec. com