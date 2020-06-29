1202 Hickory Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location in Arlington! - Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to I-20 and 360. You will love the curb appeal. Walking into the home, you will find a comfortable living space and dining room with french doors that open out onto the patio. Home features brand new faux wood vinyl floors throughout. New bathroom fixtures and water heater. 2016 kitchen upgrades included new countertops and beautiful backsplash. Kitchen boasts large walk-in pantry with great storage space throughout. The huge backyard is a must see! Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.