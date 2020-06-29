All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:59 AM

1202 Hickory Hill Drive

1202 Hickory Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Hickory Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location in Arlington! - Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to I-20 and 360. You will love the curb appeal. Walking into the home, you will find a comfortable living space and dining room with french doors that open out onto the patio. Home features brand new faux wood vinyl floors throughout. New bathroom fixtures and water heater. 2016 kitchen upgrades included new countertops and beautiful backsplash. Kitchen boasts large walk-in pantry with great storage space throughout. The huge backyard is a must see! Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
1202 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have?
Some of 1202 Hickory Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Hickory Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Hickory Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

