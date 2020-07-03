115 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76010 Heart of Arlington
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful heritage home in central Arlington adjacent to the UTA campus. It has recently been restored with updated fixtures while still maintaining the vintage look and feel of the original 1950s home. Two bedrooms one bath. All hard wood floors and new tile. This home accommodates a small family or an individual looking for privacy on the 1/2 lot located on Park Row. A key amenity contained in the monthly rental rate is full service lawn care. Each room has a ceiling fan for good air movement as well as an updated HVAC system for year round comfort. $1295/month plus $1295 security deposit and $40 application fee (per adult). No pets. No smoking This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
