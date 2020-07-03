All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:06 PM

115 West Park Row Drive

115 West Park Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This is a beautiful heritage home in central Arlington adjacent to the UTA campus. It has recently been restored with updated fixtures while still maintaining the vintage look and feel of the original 1950s home. Two bedrooms one bath. All hard wood floors and new tile. This home accommodates a small family or an individual looking for privacy on the 1/2 lot located on Park Row. A key amenity contained in the monthly rental rate is full service lawn care. Each room has a ceiling fan for good air movement as well as an updated HVAC system for year round comfort. $1295/month plus $1295 security deposit and $40 application fee (per adult). No pets. No smoking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West Park Row Drive have any available units?
115 West Park Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West Park Row Drive have?
Some of 115 West Park Row Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 West Park Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 115 West Park Row Drive offer parking?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 West Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 West Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West Park Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

