All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1109 Mule Deer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1109 Mule Deer Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Mule Deer Drive

1109 Mule Deer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1109 Mule Deer Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This spacious 4/2.5/2 is located within the highly desirable La Frontera subdivision complete with multiple play grounds and pools and Mansfield ISD! The home features brand new upgraded carpeting throughout and new custom two tone greige paint scheme. Downstairs is a formal dining room which could also be repurposed as an office or play room. The kitchen is wide open to the 2nd dining area and oversized living room which is complete with a corner fireplace. The master bedroom is also downstairs and features an in suite master bath complete with dual sink vanity, stand up shower, and large soaking tub. Huge walk in master closet! A 1/2 bath and laundry room complete the downstairs. Upstairs is an open game room/media room, 3 large bedrooms, and a full bathroom.

For qualifying criteria, please visit: http://frontlineproperty.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Qualifying_Criteria.pdf
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have any available units?
1109 Mule Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have?
Some of 1109 Mule Deer Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Mule Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Mule Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Mule Deer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Mule Deer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive offer parking?
No, 1109 Mule Deer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Mule Deer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Mule Deer Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Mule Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Mule Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Mule Deer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center