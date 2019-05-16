1109 Mule Deer Drive

Amenities

This spacious 4/2.5/2 is located within the highly desirable La Frontera subdivision complete with multiple play grounds and pools and Mansfield ISD! The home features brand new upgraded carpeting throughout and new custom two tone greige paint scheme. Downstairs is a formal dining room which could also be repurposed as an office or play room. The kitchen is wide open to the 2nd dining area and oversized living room which is complete with a corner fireplace. The master bedroom is also downstairs and features an in suite master bath complete with dual sink vanity, stand up shower, and large soaking tub. Huge walk in master closet! A 1/2 bath and laundry room complete the downstairs. Upstairs is an open game room/media room, 3 large bedrooms, and a full bathroom.



For qualifying criteria, please visit: http://frontlineproperty.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Qualifying_Criteria.pdf

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.