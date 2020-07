Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house just minutes from UTA Campus. Home has been freshly painted with brand new floors installed in March throughout the living room, bedroom and hallways. Refrigerator stays with home. Carport was converted prior to seller purchasing property and features tons of storage space. Washer and Dryer connections are in the carport conversion. Home features and oversized backyard with storage shed. Property is also available for sale.