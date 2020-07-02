1104 Lone Elm Court

Cute three bedroom two bath home on cul de sac. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master with bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Garage had been converted to second living area and extra storage area. Niced backyard with wooden fence. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
