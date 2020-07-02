All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM

1104 Lone Elm Court

Location

1104 Lone Elm Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home on cul de sac. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master with bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Garage had been converted to second living area and extra storage area. Niced backyard with wooden fence. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Lone Elm Court have any available units?
1104 Lone Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Lone Elm Court have?
Some of 1104 Lone Elm Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Lone Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Lone Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Lone Elm Court pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Lone Elm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1104 Lone Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Lone Elm Court offers parking.
Does 1104 Lone Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Lone Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Lone Elm Court have a pool?
No, 1104 Lone Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Lone Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 1104 Lone Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Lone Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Lone Elm Court has units with dishwashers.

