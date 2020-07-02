1101 Edenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous remolded home with all new paint, flooring, kitchen granite. All new kitchen appliances include: dish washer, range, and microwave. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious front living with lots of room for everybody. Second rear living with wb fireplace would make an awesome formal living or kids play room. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and new granite counter tops. Roomy Master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Backyard has covered deck and open patio space. Please verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Applicants must use Landlords paperwork to apply.