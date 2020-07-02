All apartments in Arlington
1101 Edenbrook Drive

Location

1101 Edenbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remolded home with all new paint, flooring, kitchen granite. All new kitchen appliances include: dish washer, range, and microwave. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious front living with lots of room for everybody. Second rear living with wb fireplace would make an awesome formal living or kids play room. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and new granite counter tops. Roomy Master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Backyard has covered deck and open patio space. Please verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Applicants must use Landlords paperwork to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have any available units?
1101 Edenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1101 Edenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Edenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Edenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Edenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Edenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Edenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Edenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Edenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Edenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Edenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Edenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

