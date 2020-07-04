1101 Eastwick Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home with open floor plan! Available for immediate move in! Property features interior corner lot with no neighbors behind, big family room, big kitchen, 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths. Neutral interior paint with luxury wood-like vinyl plank in living room and all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Oversized patio, crown molding & custom faux paint. Rounded corners and doorway arches. Community offers community pool & playground. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.