1101 Eastwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous home with open floor plan! Available for immediate move in! Property features interior corner lot with no neighbors behind, big family room, big kitchen, 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths. Neutral interior paint with luxury wood-like vinyl plank in living room and all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Oversized patio, crown molding & custom faux paint. Rounded corners and doorway arches. Community offers community pool & playground. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.