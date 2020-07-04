All apartments in Arlington
1101 Eastwick Drive

Location

1101 Eastwick Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous home with open floor plan! Available for immediate move in! Property features interior corner lot with no neighbors behind, big family room, big kitchen, 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths. Neutral interior paint with luxury wood-like vinyl plank in living room and all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Oversized patio, crown molding & custom faux paint. Rounded corners and doorway arches. Community offers community pool & playground. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Close to schools, shopping centers. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Eastwick Drive have any available units?
1101 Eastwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Eastwick Drive have?
Some of 1101 Eastwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Eastwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Eastwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Eastwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Eastwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1101 Eastwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Eastwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Eastwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Eastwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 Eastwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Eastwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Eastwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

