Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cheaper rent than apartment, only $1200 with 3 bedrooms 2 bath single wide manufactured home on a corner lot, approx. .22 acres. Fresh interior paint, new carpet, vinyl floors and new appliances; split bedrooms; open living and dining area; New master bath shower, new kitchen counter top. Roof and AC system is less than 5 years old. Located in a quiet area with good Mansfield schools ISD; Convenient access to HWY 287, all shopping and amenities.