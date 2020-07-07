All apartments in Arlington
103 Sudbury Way
103 Sudbury Way

103 Sudbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

103 Sudbury Way, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Arlington minutes away from Cravens Park! This 1,436 sq ft home, recently renovated, has a fireplace in the living room and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Master suite with private access to the attached bathroom. Backyard is nice and spacious, perfect for fur babies to run around and also entertaining friends and family. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Sudbury Way have any available units?
103 Sudbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Sudbury Way have?
Some of 103 Sudbury Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Sudbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
103 Sudbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Sudbury Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Sudbury Way is pet friendly.
Does 103 Sudbury Way offer parking?
No, 103 Sudbury Way does not offer parking.
Does 103 Sudbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Sudbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Sudbury Way have a pool?
No, 103 Sudbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 103 Sudbury Way have accessible units?
No, 103 Sudbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Sudbury Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Sudbury Way does not have units with dishwashers.

