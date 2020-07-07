103 Sudbury Way

Amenities

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Arlington minutes away from Cravens Park! This 1,436 sq ft home, recently renovated, has a fireplace in the living room and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Master suite with private access to the attached bathroom. Backyard is nice and spacious, perfect for fur babies to run around and also entertaining friends and family. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



