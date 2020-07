1021 Manchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage media room

LARGE HOME, WITH HUGE POOL AND OVERSIZED BACK YARD. STORAGE UNIT ON PROPERTY. THIS HOUSE MEETS EVERY FAMILIES NEED FORMAL AND CASUAL LIVING AND DINING,DOWNSTAIRS MASTER , DOWNSTAIRS STUDY, THAT WILL DOUBLE AS 6TH BEDROOM, 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH BATH ACCESS TO ALL ROOMS. MEDIA ROOM, GAME ROOM, POOL TABLE WILL REMAIN IF DESIRED. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, GAS COOKTOP, GAS FIREPLACE.

NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT, THROUGH OUT. LOTS OF LIGHT IN EVERY ROOM.

READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.