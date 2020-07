Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a gorgeous home. The entry is round with plant shelves.It is an amazing entry. This home has two living areas & two dining areas plus an office, which is not counted in the four bedroom 3 bath home. The two fireplaces are in each living room & gas starting. The kitchen is electric cooking with built in microwave, & Island. Also this kitchen comes with two pantries. Great covered patio with paver stone extension.