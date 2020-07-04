1013 Avington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Completely remodeled home. Spacious home with a second living room that could be used as 5th bedroom or game room. Let the kids out to play in the cul de sac or at HAD Dunsworth Park, which is just steps away from your front door.