1013 Avington Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Avington Court

1013 Avington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Avington Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home. Spacious home with a second living room that could be used as 5th bedroom or game room. Let the kids out to play in the cul de sac or at HAD Dunsworth Park, which is just steps away from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Avington Court have any available units?
1013 Avington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Avington Court have?
Some of 1013 Avington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Avington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Avington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Avington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Avington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1013 Avington Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Avington Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Avington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Avington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Avington Court have a pool?
No, 1013 Avington Court does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Avington Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Avington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Avington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Avington Court has units with dishwashers.

