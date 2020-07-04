Completely remodeled home. Spacious home with a second living room that could be used as 5th bedroom or game room. Let the kids out to play in the cul de sac or at HAD Dunsworth Park, which is just steps away from your front door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Avington Court have any available units?
1013 Avington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Avington Court have?
Some of 1013 Avington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Avington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Avington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.