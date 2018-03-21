1009 Angel Fire Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Stunning 4 bed, 2 bath home is 2,134 sqft and is located in a great neighborhood in Arlington! Amazing kitchen with island, bar, and updated counters! Living room is nice and spacious with fireplace. Master suite with attached bathroom, equipped with tub, shower and walk in closet. Large backyard perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



