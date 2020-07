Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom Half Duplex with two baths and one Living, One Dining comes with Refrigerator plus washer and dryer, two car garage with opener with new carpet and fresh new paint with granite counter top in the kitchen.

50.00 Application Fee For Every Adult (NO EXCEPTION) Please No Pet - No Smoking And $250.00 Admin Fee Due At Lease Signing.