1005 Carina Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This move in ready home is just waiting to take your breath away! The ideal space for an entertainer like you, the open floorplan is perfect for hosting dinner parties with easy flow from the living room to the gorgeous kitchen. With gleaming granite counters, a built in double wall oven, and a gas range top this is a chef’s dream. Gorgeous laminate flooring and neutral colors are easy to keep clean and just waiting for your personal touch. The luxurious master bedroom with private bathroom featuring garden tub and separate shower is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom provides plenty of space to expand your family and host guests. The corner lot with a 3 car garage and fully fenced backyard this home has everything your family needs to create lifelong memories. Don’t hesitate and miss out, schedule your private showing today!