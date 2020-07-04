All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:10 PM

1005 Carina Ct

1005 Carina Court · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Carina Court, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This move in ready home is just waiting to take your breath away! The ideal space for an entertainer like you, the open floorplan is perfect for hosting dinner parties with easy flow from the living room to the gorgeous kitchen. With gleaming granite counters, a built in double wall oven, and a gas range top this is a chef’s dream. Gorgeous laminate flooring and neutral colors are easy to keep clean and just waiting for your personal touch. The luxurious master bedroom with private bathroom featuring garden tub and separate shower is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom provides plenty of space to expand your family and host guests. The corner lot with a 3 car garage and fully fenced backyard this home has everything your family needs to create lifelong memories. Don’t hesitate and miss out, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Carina Ct have any available units?
1005 Carina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Carina Ct have?
Some of 1005 Carina Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Carina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Carina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Carina Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Carina Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Carina Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Carina Ct offers parking.
Does 1005 Carina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Carina Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Carina Ct have a pool?
No, 1005 Carina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Carina Ct have accessible units?
No, 1005 Carina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Carina Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Carina Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
